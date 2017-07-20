Want to win listings more often but aren’t sure how to beat the big real estate teams that dominate your local market?

Although it may seem like you’re fighting a losing battle when competing with big teams, you actually have some unique advantages as a solo agent that you can leverage to come out ahead.

Recent guest Nicole Mangina has been in real estate for 21 years, and she’s learned how to win listings by showing sellers she offers several valuable benefits.

In the following sections, we’ll explore a few of her strategies for winning over sellers. To hear more about winning listings and succeeding as a solo agent, listen to the podcast below.

Know the value you bring

A big part of winning over sellers at listing appointments is mental. When you walk into a listing appointment confident that you’re the best agent for the job, the seller will notice.

Although you can fake it ’til you make it and find some success, genuine confidence is much more powerful, and it’s attainable at any experience level.

To develop the type of confidence that wins listings, you need to know your market. The best way to learn about your market is to preview homes.

If you take the time to do this regularly, you’ll always have an in-depth understanding of current inventory, and you will be in a better position to help both buyers and sellers because of it.

Demonstrate your difference during the listing presentation

Winning over sellers is easy with an awesome listing presentation. Unfortunately, creating an awesome listing presentation isn’t always easy, especially for solo agents who lack guidance.

When creating a listing presentation, try to focus on effective ways of demonstrating the difference you bring.

Sharing stories of your most successful home sales is one way to do this. While telling these stories, be sure to emphasize two things in particular: how you got the seller more money and how you managed to sell the home quickly.

Win listings by explaining your process and why it’s better

Most sellers like to know what’s going on with the sale of their home. After all, the successful (or unsuccessful) sale of a home directly impacts a seller’s wallet and future plans.

Keep your sellers in the loop from day one: the listing appointment.

Start building trust and rapport with sellers during the listing appointment by explaining what you do and why you do it.

If you focus on the whats, whys and hows of your listing process, the average seller will feel more comfortable listing their home with you.

For example, if you usually take professional photos of clients’ homes to provide potential buyers with a better virtual-tour experience, explain the reasoning behind it and how it results in better outcomes for sellers.

If you want additional information on how to win listings as a solo agent or running a business based on referrals, be sure to listen to the complete podcast interview with Nicole Mangina.

Pat Hiban is the author of NYT best selling book “6 steps to 7 figures – A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny”, the founder of online real estate sales training site Rebus University and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars an Agent to Agent Real Estate Radio Podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

