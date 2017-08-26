Top 10 posts from last week

Top story of the week:
1. How to ruin your buyer’s agent reputation in 5 easy steps
If your goal is to be the most hated buyer’s agent at your next local real estate association meeting, here is a list of how to make that dream a reality.
Also most read:
2. OfferPad launches Uber-like ‘Agent-on-Demand’
3. Freddie and Fannie’s appraisal-free mortgages to slash closing times
4. President Trump loses support of real estate industry
5. The Inman Files: Blow up Upstream
6. Judge drops case against Zillow Zestimates
7. The real estate agent’s ultimate closing gift guide: 135+ ideas
8. Re/Max refreshes logos: ‘It’s a brand evolution, not a brand revolution’
9. How to build a real estate brand from scratch in 9 months
10. Relax, live a little: How to earn a spot at real estate’s rich table
