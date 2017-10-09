Software generates binding home insurance quotes in seconds

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Swyfft provides home insurance policy quotes in seconds using only a home's address. Platforms: Browser Ideal for: Independent insurance agents; buyer agents to recommend to clients; homebuyers Top selling points Truly provides policy quotes in seconds Simple user experience Policies offer guaranteed replacement cost Top concerns Currently active in only seven states: New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Nevada, Texas and Alabama. New York is the next state to be online. What you should know As inventory tightens around the country, the slightest of delays can send a deal into chaos. The team behind Swyfft has designed a home insurance purchasing tool they hope will eliminate deal delays and improve the policy-buying user experience. After watching the demo and conducting personal tests, I can attest to the "quotes in seconds" ...
- Swyfft allows you to prepare a homeowner's insurance quote in seconds.
