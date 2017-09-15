SweepBright is the mobile agent’s new marketing partner

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Sweepbright is a listing marketing and lead cultivation app. Platforms: iOS; Browser web companion app Ideal for: Agents in tight, fast-moving markets; boutique independents, tech-driven offices. Top selling points Superb interface Internet data exchange (IDX) connection Easy publishing to website, social and portals Dotloop integration Top concerns The app is marketed as a way to "run your business." It's more of a way to market and communicate about listings. This isn't a tool for transaction management, accounting, or agent oversight, for example. What you should know I was expecting Belgium-based SweepBright to be a full-fledged mobile agency management solution, given its company messaging. However, I wasn't at all disappointed to learn that the software would be more accurately described as a listing promotion and sales app ... because i...
- App tracks all communication straight through to offers and keeps track of price adjustments, documents, floorplans and more.
- App's user interface earns high marks, as does its portal and web publishing efficiencies
