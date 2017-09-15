SweepBright
SweepBright is the mobile agent’s new marketing partner

New app developed in Belgium is a mobile marketing powerhouse
  • App tracks all communication straight through to offers and keeps track of price adjustments, documents, floorplans and more.
  • App's user interface earns high marks, as does its portal and web publishing efficiencies
Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Sweepbright is a listing marketing and lead cultivation app. Platforms: iOS; Browser web companion app Ideal for: Agents in tight, fast-moving markets; boutique independents, tech-driven offices. Top selling points Superb interface Internet data exchange (IDX) connection Easy publishing to website, social and portals Dotloop integration Top concerns The app is marketed as a way to "run your business." It's more of a way to market and communicate about listings. This isn't a tool for transaction management, accounting, or agent oversight, for example. What you should know I was expecting Belgium-based SweepBright to be a full-fledged mobile agency management solution, given its company messaging. However, I wasn't at all disappointed to learn that the software would be more accurately described as a listing promotion and sales app ... because i...

Article image credited to SweepBright

