Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. EatNgage is a marketing tool based around scheduling virtual lunch meetings with clients and prospects. Platforms: Browser; mobile optimized Ideal for: Agents who specialize in relocation; geographically diverse teams; coaches; team leads Top selling points Easy scheduling tools Very novel idea Automated follow-ups Top concerns Scheduling a lunch meeting to eat in front of monitors and webcams might be a tough concept for a high-touch industry like real estate to grasp. What you should know EatNgage is an online conference tool that helps agents and professionals schedule remote lunch meetings. The company has partnered with two meal delivery services, Delivery.com and EatStreet, that will deliver food to your contact so he or she can enjoy a meal with you (in front of a webcam, of course). Meal options are limited to restaurants located in th...