As a new real estate agent, you’re ready to set the world on fire with all your new knowledge. But before you can strike the match, you have to get your marketing plan in order. An essential part of that marketing plan is your website. Your website is where you will drive traffic to showcase who you are, what you offer, and most importantly, where you will capture leads. If you’re not familiar with creating websites, this task can be intimidating. The good news is that creating a personal website is probably easier than you think, and experience is not necessary. Choose a hosting service to publish your site A self-hosted website relies on hosting services. These services, offered by companies that allow you to place your site on their servers, are diverse. For example, some hosting companies provide unlimited support while others do not. If you are new to creating a website, support will be vital. PC Magazine has a recent list of the top 10 hosting companies with a b...