5 trends shaping real estate marketing in 2018

Did you go into real estate because you loved marketing? Chances are, you didn’t. And that explains why marketing is one of the top challenges for real estate agents today and the subject of so many of these articles. Most agents don’t come from a marketing background, and so they are learning skills, from the very basic to the very advanced, in addition to running their real estate business. In the world of marketing technology, shiny new objects come out every month. Trends come and go, attracting agents for their ease of use and "silver bullet" appeal. They’re tempting with their brand promises, but they don’t always deliver. So let’s look at five trends in real estate marketing worth learning about and integrating into your 2018 growth strategy. 1. Efforts and investment shift from lead generation to relationships Often times the marketing conversion starts at the top of the sales funnel, and the focus is on generating as many leads as possible. That’s ...