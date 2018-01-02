10 ways to make 2018 a more successful year

It's that time of year, when we reflect on how successful we have been and look forward to where we want to be in the coming year. Everyone wants to improve, but where do you start? Here are 10 ways that any real estate agent can improve his or her success in the coming year: Talk to someone I consistently talk with agents who say they have regular communication with their clients. They are doing it right and keeping in touch like they should. However, when you really dig into what agents are doing to communicate, it isn’t keeping in touch. Email campaigns and mailings are a great tool, but they are not a replacement for real honest to goodness communication. Personal communication makes the difference. Pick up the phone, send a text, take someone to lunch -- whatever you can do to personally connect will trump a postcard or an email of the latest recipe all day long. It doesn’t have to be a sales pitch, it doesn’t have to be long, but simply reaching out and connec...