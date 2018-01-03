Popular software Agile CRM makes its real estate debut

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Agile CRM is a customer relationship management solution. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Large teams; brokerages Top selling points Established, multi-industry CRM Built-in marketing tools Multiple forms of task automation Simple, highly visual user interface (UI) Top concerns This is a big system developed from years of expertise serving other industries. It's best for teams and brokerages planning on fully committing to a CRM. What you should know Agile CRM has been providing its solution for sales teams in a number of industries since 2013, which is a good thing for the real estate agents it's now looking to acquire. Being good at real estate, after all, is about being good at sales. Agile CRM packs much of what it has learned over the years working in other verticals to offer real estate agents a smart, visual platform to ...