Spring Cleaning

You have 10 seconds to sell your listing: How to make them count

Potential buyers make snap decisions while skimming listings on their smartphone
by
Today 2:45 A.M.

We used to tell homesellers they had approximately 60 seconds to sell their home. The critical minute started the moment a buyer showed up at their curb. If prospective homeowners liked what they saw from the street, they would head inside. First impressions were everything, so we worked diligently with sellers to make that first minute count.

Article image credited to Photo by Andrej Lišakov on Unsplash