Are robots coming to take your job? These leaders don't think so

Zenplace CEO Rahul Mewawalla and CoreLogic head of content Kylie Davis say robots could make agents more productive and give them time to "be human again"
by Staff Writer
Today 8:54 P.M.

Robots are coming – and in many cases, are already here – but are they out to steal your jobs or just make life easier? At Inman Connect in San Francisco on Tuesday…

Article image credited to Tatiana Shepeleva / Shutterstock.com