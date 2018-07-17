Robots are coming – and in many cases, are already here – but are they out to steal your jobs or just make life easier? At Inman Connect in San Francisco on Tuesday…
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
It’s possible for agents to reach clients through their Amazon Echo devices, according to the father-son co-founders of Voiceter Pro.
Compass has unveiled a potentially groundbreaking new customizable sign that its agents can control from their smartphone at Inman Connect San Francisco.
Real estate leaders sparred over real estate data management company Upstream’s role in the industry’s technology ecosystem at a morning session at Inman Connect in San Francisco.
Within the next 30 days, W&R Studios is launching a new feature integrated into its popular comparative market analysis software, Cloud CMA, that will allow agents to bring investor cash offers to prospective seller clients.