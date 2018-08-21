Prospecting FSBOs? Don't do these 4 things

For-sale-by-owners can be a lucrative pillar of lead generation, but they can also be a tightrope walk between gaining a listing and angering a homeseller.
Most real estate agents find that the biggest hurdle to getting for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) listings is setting appointments. FSBOs don’t want to work with an agent, and they certainly aren’t interested in getting a sales pitch.
Unguided decision-making when handling the single largest transaction someone makes can result in a rocky real estate process with issues that could have been avoided.
Frank, a smart and tech-savvy Denver homeowner, thought he’d skip the agent commission and sell his house himself. He researched his home’s property value, found a buyer and got the house under contract. It seemed like a done deal.