Prospecting FSBOs? Don't do these 4 things

If the seller thinks you’re insincere or untrustworthy, you’re sunk before you begin
by
Today 2:30 A.M.

For-sale-by-owners can be a lucrative pillar of lead generation, but they can also be a tightrope walk between gaining a listing and angering a homeseller.

Article image credited to aastock / Shutterstock.com