Questions raised over Compass' recruiting practices

Multiple real estate brokerages have criticized the way Compass is expanding through acquisitions and poaching top talent.
All our ongoing and archived coverage of national brokerage brand Compass.
Mark McLaughlin lusts for opportunity. The Compass deal, the biggest in real estate this year, is consistent with the Pacific Union CEO’s singular vision.
Compass is reportedly set to acquire a 66 percent stake in Pacific Union International Realty for $200 million.
Even as cocktails were being poured, a source claimed there were tears in the Paragon Real Estate Group office from agents who felt blindsided by the news.