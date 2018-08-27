Questions raised over Compass' recruiting practices

Benoit Mizner Simon, Zephyr and Modern Spaces have criticized tactics Compass deploys in its quest to expand
by Staff Writer
Today 1:00 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Multiple real estate brokerages have criticized the way Compass is expanding through acquisitions and poaching top talent.