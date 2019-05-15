Welcome to one of the most confusing parts of the real estate transaction. There is no handbook for post-inspection negotiation, and no amount of training can tell you exactly what to do because, quite frankly, it depends on the specifics of the deal. Here are seven tips to help you navigate the murky waters with your clients.
Inspection’s over! 7 tips for negotiating repairs, credits and reductions
At this point in the deal, it's in both the buyers' and the sellers' best interest to follow these steps
Comments