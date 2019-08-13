“Branding is evoking emotions and feelings from our customers, right? So it’s so important for us to stay very focused on the fact that those emotions and those feelings give us the opportunity in our business to grow more in-depth relationships.” Renee Funk, team leader at eXp Realty, said onstage at Inman Connect Las Vegas.
WATCH: How to take your team's branding to the next level
Tune in to find out how these top team leaders bring in new clients through innovative branding strategies onstage at Inman Connect Las Vegas
