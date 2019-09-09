Luxury Connect over the years: In pictures

How do you thrive in today’s luxury market? Don’t miss Inman’s Luxury Connect, October 15-17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Walk away with the marketing, technology and luxury intelligence to grow your business while expanding your referral network with built-in networking sessions. Join 600 of the most notable names in luxury real estate. Reserve your spot here.

There were so many incredible, inspiring moments that happened throughout the past two years of Luxury Connect events in Beverly Hills to choose from. Here’s a small selection of some of our favorites.

Reserve your spot at Luxury Connect here. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts for team who register together. Just contact us to find out more.

Images: Inman