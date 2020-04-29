This week, we’re asking you, our readers: What are you doing now to prepare for when stay-at-home orders lift — whether that’s next week or months from now?



For the past couple of months, the COVID-19 outbreak caused a lot of industries to either press the pause button on business or to pivot in a new direction. But now, states are having conversations and making moves to loosen shelter-in-place restrictions and ease up closures.

So, in light of recent talks of reopening the country, this week, we want to focus on what’s to come. We’re asking you, our readers, to share how you’re preparing for the future. What plans do you have in place for when stay-at-home orders lift — whether that’s next week or months away from now?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

