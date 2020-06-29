Developed by a high school dropout and aerial photography pioneer, CRM will focus on agent websites, property marketing and customer relationship management.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

A new CRM software offering that has been in the works for about three years should see the light of day by early 2021, according to its creator.

Dan Nix, a self-educated entrepreneur, who got his start early in the aerial photography business, told me in a “pre-demo” of his product, QuickTours, that he wants to create the industry’s best customer relationship management (CRM).

“We’re not rushing product out, we want to create something that is genuinely incredible,” Nix said.

For any agents or brokers aiming for a new marketing and contact management solution for the new year, the QuickTours public beta should open in early 2021. Nix specifically told Inman he’ll cover all charges for beta testing.

“If some mid-size brokerages want to private beta, I’ll pay for it,” he said. “We’ve been able to save some brokerages 90 percent in their technology spend.”

Nix’s confidence is overt, palpable. He readily shared that he never reached his sophomore year in high school, (citing a website dedicated to his life and business philosophies) and that his business acumen stems mainly from business books, mentors and his involvement in an online “anti-college” business education company called Thrive15.

To say his proptech background isn’t quite cookie-cutter would be an understatement.

Nix has focused QuickTours largely on its web marketing features.

I was told multiple times that the features and user experience is largely intact as it will be upon launch but that the interface and some ancillary modules need more time.

Every agent in a brokerage gets their own website with a custom URL, helping fortify the search engine profile of the parent brokerage. Each site will have a nice gallery of available listings, neighborhood specialization profiles, map searches and testimonials.

There’s an automated property video creator for listings that Nix is quite proud of.

“Fully automated, stunning intro,” he said. “We are the first company on the planet, that I know of, that has created an automated video solution using a real motion graphics program.”

Nix claimed that his competitors, such as Circlepix and Property Panorama, are using server side code “to just throw graphics on top of each other.”

“As soon as they see how I do it, they’re going to be able to pivot and start making changes.”

However, Nix said, the videos have deeper intent than making listings shine online.

“The purpose of these videos is not to sell the property; the purpose of this video is to get more business in the future by creating a massive digital footprint, social proof that you are active and working on real estate.”

In other words, it’s for search engine optimization, leveraging titles with addresses and backlinks in descriptions.

QuickTours blog content is also heavily SEO-focused, leveraging an auto-corrector for formatting, keywords, etc.

The video product has been used heavily by JP & Associates Realtors in Texas, who Nix contacted as a test case.

QuickTours’ CRM is inspired by SalesForce. It offers highly customizable dashboards and workflows, gives a rundown of all recent activity, lead scoring, auto-drip campaigns with automations and a series of templates.

Nix isn’t including a transaction management system, but you can upload documents related to contacts and properties.

Other features you can look forward to is a Pocket Listing Wizard (pending legality), lead scoring, a blog platform, listing image cinemagraphs (moving elements on still photos), and Matterport embeds, among other features.

Is Nix building the industry’s best CRM?

“Actually, [agents] and brokers are the ones who really build our products,” Nix said.

Nix has promised Inman a full demo after the public beta launches.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.