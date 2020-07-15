This week, we’re asking our readers to talk about the invaluable digital tools that have made work and life easier throughout the pandemic.

It’s safe to say that when COVID-19 first drove our businesses outside of the physical office, tech really came to the rescue. And now that some parts of the country are backtracking on their reopening plans, it’s likely that we’ll continue to rely on the digital tools to conduct business.

Which is why, this week, we’re eager to ask you: What tools have you embraced and found to be game-changers? (We’re looking you at you, Zoom). What gadgets and programs are becoming a part of your daily work routine?

Maybe it’s something you only recently discovered after lockdown measures where put in place. Or perhaps it’s a tried-and-true piece of tech you’ve always found to be invaluable (even more so now). Whatever it is, we’d love to know what’s been making your life (and your team’s lives) easier these days.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.