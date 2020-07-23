Publicly traded real estate data analytics and technology solutions company CoreLogic has released a marketing services product called HomeVisit, according to a press release sent to Inman.

The self-described “marketing services portal” will enhance what agents are able to provide listing customers when taking a home to market and tracking its performance.

The solution will streamline multiple common real estate marketing needs, including print, professional photography ordering, direct mail and single-property websites.

Multiple vendors (regionally vetted independent contractors) in different facets of creative property marketing will be available for hire through the service, offering users a “single-sign-on” process for coordinating and paying for vendor services, which are turned around within 24 hours. A detailed project management component is on the way.

HomeVisit will also provide more advanced features for video marketing, stabilized home walk-throughs, aerial photography with DroneBase, and Matterport 3D modeling, floor plans and tours. These are marketing assets that have become increasingly popular in light of the industrywide reduction of in-person home showings and multihome tours.

Photography imaging editing, through Phixer, is also available. HomeVisit will offer what it calls ClearView Images, a method to reduce external sun glare outside of windows.

It also offers night photography and “FusionPhotography,” another term for multiple image compositing to achieve the best single result, usually deployed to reduce over-exposure and poor lighting. It’s more commonly known as exposure fusion.

“The housing market in the U.S. and globally is undergoing unprecedented transformation and today’s buyers and sellers demand a more effective and seamless experience,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic, in the press release. “It is the perfect time to take our HomeVisit suite of high-impact marketing services from a regional to a national platform,” he said.

The system has been used by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors & State-Wide MLS (RIAR & MLS), about which its Vice President of Multiple Listing and Member Services, John Breault, said it’s offering an easy solution for capturing much-needed home marketing visuals and information and a less invasive way for buyers to see listings.

“Typically, only high-end listings receive this level of enhanced marketing, but HomeVisit changes that,” he said in the release. “Now, buyers in all budget ranges will be able to view beautiful images of properties from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

In a July 21 Inman report, it was revealed that CoreLogic is the subject of an increasingly heated and complicated acquisition.

Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc. each offered the company a $65 per share price. The offers were unsolicited and apparently not as welcomed as the investors would have liked.

CoreLogic has also created a consumer search and purchase productivity portal, called OneHome, which has been demonstrated to me for review and will publish later this summer.

In the press release, Martel said he expects OneVisit to be “on the desktops” of 850,000 real estate agents by next year, referring to the number of agents nationwide with access to CoreLogic MLS tools.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.