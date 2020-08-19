With a pandemic raging in the background, we know you’ve had to make some tough calls this year. But what was the most important (read: most difficult) decision you’ve had to make so far?

In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Although the pandemic separated us from so many people and things, it brought us face to face with something else — decisions. From migrating offices to the virtual world to giving the OK to our not-so-favorite relative to shelter in place with us, we’ve had to make a lot of tough calls this year.

Even something as trivial as running to the grocery store requires a moment or two of weighing pros and cons. It’s not a hyperbole to say that these days, it seems like everything requires a little deliberation.

This week, however, we want to hear about the big ones — those difficult decisions you had to make in order to overcome, navigate and dodge the challenges 2020 hurled at you. What’s the hardest or most important stance you had to take this year? And just as importantly, what course of action did you take to complete the task? (Because you never know who might be in a similar spot, waiting for that nudge in the right direction.)

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.