WhoHub allows agents, admins, and brokers to interact over deals, vendors, events, and “coming soon” listings.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

WhoHub, (an app previewed in early 2020) that earned a 4-star rating prior to its formal launch, is now available for agents and brokerages on both iOS and Android mobile operating systems.

The software is a communication solution for real estate offices, enabling agents, brokers, and internal transaction stakeholders to interact and collaborate over deals and business operations. Its content is likely to be managed and populated primarily by assistants and marketing administrators.

Although similar to Slack, Basecamp or Trello in concept, WhoHub’s real estate-focused workflow makes it a more appropriate solution for brokerages because it comes industry-ready, not needing additional customization or coding.

Tribus recently launched a similar product called Tribus Chat, and compares it directly to Slack.

Reached over the phone, WhoHub founder Gordon Wood, a career real estate agent in Alexandria, Virginia, said that the early uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic provided him a window of time to finalize the product.

“We were already for March 24 launch, and then, who knew,” he said “We didn’t really want to delay it, but those were the cards we were dealt, so we used the time mainly to get our marketing folks in place in terms of strategy.”

One of WhoHub’s primary features is a companywide “coming soon” feed, offered to users in simple news scroll format similar to most social media experiences. This is an excellent way to keep colleagues up to date on market activity, a task much harder than most brokers want to admit.

Agents can use WhoHub to share general messages about open houses, events and preferred vendors. It can also become de facto document sharing library and center for training events and company announcements.

Brokers would be smart to monitor its activity to keep a general pulse on office morale and productivity.

There’s no doubt apps like this can help alleviate the flood of all-staff emails and help put a lid on those who can’t help but press “reply all” despite explicit instructions to do the opposite.

Wood shared that the app is currently in a trial run with a prominent brokerage in Virginia.

“Their admins are loading content, and it should be ready in a couple of weeks for at least a couple hundred agents,” Wood said.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.