The Crye-Leike Cloud is technology developed to support agents, teams and offices in their daily business dealings and professional development.

Memphis, Tennessee-based independent brokerage Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has launched a cloud-based business productivity solution for its more than 3,200 associates, according to a press release.

Called simply Crye-Leike Cloud, the company developed the technology to support agents, teams and offices in daily business dealings and serve as a go-to resource for advanced sales training and professional development.

Developers built the offering on the bones of the company’s intranet, a now somewhat dated term in light of the onset of cloud computing.

Crye-Leike will now offer its 130 offices a range of marketing tools and training programs that will, according to the release, “provide agents with a platform to navigate through in-house and external resources that specifically fit their buying, selling or business-generating needs.”

A company that prides itself on offering agents and employees an array of educational resources, the Crye-Leike Cloud will become the single sign-on source for sales and business information in notable national organizations, such as Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Ninja Selling webinars and Luxury Portfolio.

Crye-Leike has joined many large real estate businesses that have developed in-house solutions to serve their agents, Compass and Keller Williams being the most notable. Coldwell Banker has also built several tools for its agents.

Many brokerages are investing in productivity and lead generation tools to attract and retain top agents and to more efficiently onboard and train new agents.

According to the press release, Crye-Leike generated $6.5 billion in sales volume and had 29,925 closed transaction sides corporate-wide in 2019, its biggest year ever. It’s on track to achieve $6.8 billion in sales volume in 2020.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.