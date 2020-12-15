Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Before you get cracking on those resolutions, it’s always wise to pause and look back at your triumphs first. This year’s been a chaotic one, to say the least, so there’s a lot to think about and take stock of. So, last week, that’s exactly what we asked you to do.

We urged you, our readers, to talk about one major win that you’re proud of. In other words, we offered up this space right here for you to brag about yourself. From moving with a cockatoo to pivoting quickly for the digital world, here are all the accomplishments you shared with us this week.

Capping at my office so that the next closings are 100 percent mine!

Landing the perfect job and building the Green Building Registry to a critical mass of home performance data, including HERS data nationwide, for the real estate industry. It has taken years to get here, and I’m proud of my accomplishments as a former leader at a regional MLS and my current employer, Earth Advantage, for building the framework to be able to easily provide green verification and power production data to the real estate industry, for appraisers and lenders. This is important information that historically has not made it into the transaction process.

Purchasing a vacation home at Laguna Beach, California, in the beginning of the pandemic so that I can still travel, enjoy life and stay safe!

Doubling down on prospecting.

We eliminated the programs that were not working for us and finally found the right CRM that is working for us. It just took 18 years!

I successfully sold a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-car garage property on the lake in a gated community in West Boca Raton, Florida, for the higher price (this wasn’t achieved so far in that particular location) first time independently. My client was very satisfied!

None.

Survived buying a home in the middle of a pandemic and moving 2,300 miles with a cockatoo riding in the car. (The bird also survived.)

I can’t wait to see [what] others post. There is a lot business-wise to brag about, like virtual opens, a podcast and record profits. But the silver lining to a COVID year has been our kiddo. Kim and I adopted our now-almost 14-year-old niece two years ago. For the last couple of years, I felt like something was slightly different outside of the typical adverse childhood issues. During COVID-19, we observed firsthand how she functions in school. This fall, our kiddo advocated for herself and wanted to get her tested for ADHD and other things. It has been small version of hell navigating care online, but we did it. Last week, our suspicions were confirmed, and she does have ADHD inattentive type. It’s a game-changer. Now, I know she literally can’t keep track of time and doesn’t sort her brain like most folks. I’m super proud of the kiddo, and I want to brag a bit about her diva-in-the-making advocacy.

I am such a nerd! I created an app from scratch for our agents to track their goals, conversion rates and daily prospecting. I announced it to them today at our annual three-day business summit (using the book The 12 Week Year as a foundational guide), and they are so excited about it!

We feel very blessed. We are healthy and our business is doing well. We had our second best month ever in November. Unbelievably crazy but exciting! We also invested in an agency to up our branding, our video content and podcast — exciting to see how they’ve impacted our business so far. Lastly, I’m just proud that we are doing “all the things.” Kids have been home since March, I haven’t traveled since then either, and we pivoted quickly to more online training than ever before. [I’m] just grateful we had the infrastructure in place with our academy to be ready as we could be for this.

Holding the hand of my mother while she took her last breath. She was my hero. A concentration camp survivor who never complained about those years of her life. A truly beautiful woman.

Helped take Real public in June. Just closed on a $20 million round of funding from Insight Partners last week. Hate bragging but I’m super proud of the team!

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.