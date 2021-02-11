The company’s relocation services, mortgage lending partnerships and loyalty programs across all brands will now be under the Realogy Leads Group.

Realogy is reorganizing all of its formerly disparate lead generation programs under a new initiative it’s calling the Realogy Leads Group. All of the company’s lead generation efforts — including relocation management services, mortgage lender partnerships and loyalty programs — will be under the new flag.

The consolidation of the company’s lead gen programs follows a theme of reorganization and streamlining of the company’s brands and departments that has persisted throughout the tenure of Realogy CEO and President Ryan Schneider.

The company has consolidated the own-side and franchise operations of both Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker, changed its NRT brand to Realogy Brokerage Group and launched the Realogy Expansion Brands portfolio in the past couple of years.

“Our unmatched size and scale enable Realogy to attract and develop valuable real estate programs with national partners that in turn deliver high-quality, high-converting leads to our affiliated agents,” Schneider said in a statement. “By bringing together our many lead generation efforts within one aligned team, we believe Realogy can create even more opportunities for our affiliated agents, brokers, partners, and customers.”

Realogy Leads Group will manage multiple national real estate programs, among them joint mortgage ventures, relocation services and affinity programs. The group will also support inter-network referrals among the company’s more than 5,800 franchise and owned brokerage offices and 189,000 agents in the U.S., as well as the various tools and resources associated with the company’s lead generation efforts.

Katrina Helmkamp, who has served as the president and CEO of Cartus, will serve as president and CEO of the Realogy Leads Group and continue to run both teams. Realogy, in late 2019, had reached a deal to sell the relocation services portion of Cartus — while retaining the associated affinity programs — but the deal eventually fell through.

“We are proud to provide unmatched value to our partners through these national real estate programs that pair consumers with highly qualified agents from the most recognized brands in real estate, deliver outstanding consumer satisfaction and conversion rates, and provide timely summary reporting,” Helmkamp said in a statement.

“We are confident in the growth of our existing programs and look forward to launching new programs with partners seeking the consumer experience, quality assurance, and national coverage that only we can deliver through Realogy’s expansive network of affiliated brokers and agents.”

