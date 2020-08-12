The real estate email marketing software company’s newest offering lets agents send emails according to categorized personas for more accurate targeting.

Real estate email marketing software ActivePipe has launched a new feature that allows for the automation of original campaign content, the company stated in a press release.

The new feature, simply called Real Estate Content, has been in beta testing for most of 2020 and is now available to customers.

The idea behind Real Estate Content is delivering unique content and information to different subscribers based on their persona. In marketing, “persona” is a term used to describe a model or the customer best suited to buy a product or engage with a service.

The solution leverages blog content and something the company calls Customer Journeys that, according to the release, “are enhanced with clickable, agent-branded content, precisely catered to provide the right information to help move prospects closer to their goals while keeping you front of mind as the expert they need to complete a smooth transaction.”

The company provides users with a library of 100 custom articles and informational content assets. Specific pieces will be delivered according to tags and the category in which a recipient falls. Categories are demographic and lifestyle groupings, such as “empty nesters” and “downsizers.”

Classifying aspiring customers in this way is common in other digital marketing platforms in the industry, especially in terms of online advertising. Ylopo is one example.

“With Real Estate Content, ActivePipe users can now take advantage of content marketing inside of their emails,” ActivePipe CRO Mike Feller said in the press release. “We know that not everyone in agents’ networks are looking to buy or sell their home, but with this feature, you can remain top-of-mind with current news, home design and renovation tips.”

Content marketing is a tactic designed to present the sender as an information source, and it’s often used as an incentive to earn contact information from a prospect and augment long-term brand awareness. Content marketing drove the rise of white papers, infographics and other long-form “brand-bias” articles.

Real Estate Content will also give its agent users the opportunity to craft landing pages specific to the content being emailed, a byproduct of ActivePipe’s HomePrezzo acquisition.

“Our focus is to mitigate that frustration by listening to our users, many of whom were tired of sharing the same content to their networks,” Feller said.

It’s been a busy few months for the marketing software provider.

In July, it released a buyer-property match program that it then called, “unprecedented.” And in June, ActivePipe launched a lead qualification solution that mines existing contacts for their potential to become active again.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.