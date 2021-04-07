We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

Consumers want to work with agents who are experts in their field. A blog is a great way to build a library of information that showcases your industry and market expertise.

You can cover some commonly asked questions and provide resources while creating content that can also be sent to your database to remind them of how awesome you are.

