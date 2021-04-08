We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

When you wake up in the morning, what’s the first thing you do? Your morning routine has a big impact on the success of your day and your business.

Whether you meditate, exercise, do yoga, journal or some other wakeup method, it’s critical to give yourself time before jumping into your business.

Would you like to submit a Back to Basics video? Reach out to us for more information.