High home prices. A flurry of bidding wars. Low housing supply, with listings being gobbled up as soon as they hit the market. In short, the current homebuying and selling landscape is tense, to say the least. It’s not easy on buyers — and it’s equally hard on agents who have to ease their worries and hold their hands throughout the biggest decision of their lives.

So, with that in mind, we’d like to reach out to you, our readers and real estate experts, and ask you to share your best advice for surviving (and perhaps even winning in) this turbulent, fast-paced market. What are some of your top tips on navigating this competitive housing climate?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.