We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

Your business is built from the relationships you have with the people around you, including clients and colleagues. To grow, you’ve got to go where the people are.

Very rarely will a consumer knock on your door, while you’re binge-watching Netflix, to ask if you can help them buy or sell a home. By the same token, if busy agents need to refer business, they’ll likely ask an agent they’ve seen at the office, not scroll the office directory to call you at home.

In heading to the office (if and when it’s safe), you’ll have the opportunity to share information, learn from experienced agents and be available for opportunities as they arise. To build a successful real estate business, get up, get dressed, and get to work!

