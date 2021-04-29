Text messaging gives agents and clients a fast, convenient way to keep deals progressing, and has become a ubiquitous sales and marketing channel for the real estate industry.

High Alpha, the venture company behind CRM and transaction management solution Shaker, has announced in a press release a new communications feature that automatically integrates all deal-related text messages into its respective transaction. In addition to those between clients and agents, messages from support staff and any affiliated party will also be made part of deal record.

The bi-directional text and SMS workflow helps consolidate vital transaction data, which increases speed of response and ensures all information remains associated with the proper people and properties.

Shaker provides real estate agents and teams with a suite of tools to streamline client communication and collaboration by blending transaction management, a client communication hub, workflow automation and nurture campaigns.

Texting has grown tremendously as formal business communication, especially in real estate, where most homebuyers search in the mobile environment.

A joint study by the National Association of Realtor® and Google found that 89 percent of new home shoppers use a mobile search engine at the onset and throughout their research.

High Alpha also announced that Shaker is now connected directly to Dotloop. New deals created in the former will replicated as new “loops,” or transactions, in Dotloop.

As agents collect more information about the deal during the transaction process, deal data added in Shaker will automatically update the documents in the created loop, according to the release.

The intent is to eliminate data redundancy for those agents and teams who need to integrate with Dotloop. Shaker also works with Google’s Gmail, DocuSign, Outlook, Realtor.com and MS Outlook, among other popular business software solutions.

In the press release, Shaker CEO Chris Lucas said that they continue to be sharply focused on business efficiency for agents, teams and brokers.

“These new features, text and our Dotloop integration, push us closer to a simple, elegant, all-in-one platform for managing the transaction process,” he said.

Shaker launched in 2020 in Indianapolis, originally named Clerestory. It also provides project management, reporting and a fully mobile consumer experience.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.