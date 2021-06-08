This June, Inman’s editorial theme is Teams — we’re going to go deep on what it takes to grow your team amid this intense seller’s market. And if you’re not already a subscriber to our Teams Beat email newsletter, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We’re all trying to figure out what the new normal looks like. At Inman, we’ve been diving deep on what that looks like in all aspects of real estate, and we will continue to do so at Inman Connect June 15-17.

But last week, we asked readers to share how team life has changed and what the most significant challenges for teams will be. Here’s what readers had to say:

  • Making sure team members are a cultural fit: In our review of team members, we realized that they have to fit with the culture of the team. It’s important that this works.
  • Recruiting the right teammates: Finding agents with hustle and drive that actually will commit to the time and activities needed to thrive in real estate.
  • Buyers: Enough said.

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

