This June, Inman’s editorial theme is Teams — we’re going to go deep on what it takes to grow your team amid this intense seller’s market. And if you’re not already a subscriber to our Teams Beat email newsletter, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Whether you’re a full-fledged real estate team, a brokerage or an agent with an assistant, there are always a handful of key people who are essential to keeping your business running like a well-oiled machine. Last week, we asked our readers to share those MVPs, as in, their most valuable players. We also asked you to tell us why that particular role is important to the overall health of your business.

“Admin” and “office staff” were the responses we received this week, reaffirming the idea that keeping day-to-day operations in check is just as important as pursuing long-term tasks. Here’s everything you shared:

  • As a broker, in my experience, the office staff are often the unsung heroes. If you can inspire people to be mission-oriented rather than task-oriented, they can contribute so much more than just administrative work. The best of them become the beating heart of the office, helping define the culture, generating lots of retention “glue,” energizing those around them, and ultimately being a recruiting beacon for the office or company. If you aren’t there yet, think hard about getting better buy-in to your vision from your staff. The impact they can have, and value they can deliver, per dollar of salary you spend on them, can be immense.
  • Admin. 

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

