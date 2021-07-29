If you know where to look, you’ll find that the digital space is chock-full of free resources and tools you can use to up your social media marketing game. Here are a few.

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned professional, every agent can benefit from tapping into what social media has to offer. The good news is that when it comes to social media marketing — you don’t have to always pay a lot of money to access some great tools.

In a recent session for Inman Connect Now, I shared a few of my favorite tools for zero-cost marketing. So, if you want to get organized, whip up some great content and increase your social presence, here are my go-to resources.

1. Task management

Getting organized — and just as importantly, staying organized — is the name of the game. Asana and Trello are two great task management tools that are especially helpful when you are organizing who does what for content.

For example, if you are going to shoot a video once a week, you need a place to organize topic, timing, who will edit it, what your distribution plan is and more. Also, Dropbox and Google Drive are excellent for holding big files for social media, like video and graphic files, and it’s easy to transfer those files from your computer to your mobile devices.

2. Video tools and resources

Video content is still one of the best types of content you can create for Facebook, YouTube or IGTV. Two of my favorite free video-editing mobile apps are Videoshop and Videorama. They’re both easy to use, and easy to edit and brand your videos as needed.

3. Stock photo resources

As the adage goes, a picture is worth a thousand words — and that couldn’t be more true when it comes to social media.

There are three great stock photo resources I love and use consistently: Unsplash, Pixabay and Pexels. These platforms are free and offer a wide assortment of stock photos (and stock video footage, too) to use for any of your social media posts.

4. LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram

These are three of the biggest social platforms, and they each have a number of free resources for real estate agents and brokers. With LinkedIn, make sure you optimize your profile, add your expertise, and utilize the free blog and recommendation section.

With Facebook, content is key, so using a free tool like a content grid can help get you organized. Instagram has so many more options now than ever before, but I love using tools like LinkTre.ee to add multiple links in your bio, and Wordswag and Canva to create graphics quickly and easily.

As with any social media platforms, being more interested in others is key to help build and foster those relationships. This doesn’t cost you anything (except time!)

5. Hashtag resources

Hashtags on Instagram and Twitter can be a great way to increase your reach and expand your sphere. Some of my favorite resources are: hashtagify.me, all-hashtags.org and hashtags.org. Search to see which hashtags are most relevant to your market area.

Lastly, one thing all agents and brokers can do that doesn’t cost anything is to repurpose your content and your stories. When creating a piece of content, think about how that piece of content could get repurposed, and sliced and diced.

For example, a Facebook Live could be downloaded and uploaded to YouTube, it could be transcribed into a blog post, it could be edited to pull out a few short clips for Instagram and more.

