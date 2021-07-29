The agenda for Luxury Connect has just been revealed, and it’s packed with everything you need to conquer today’s market. 

Join us for Luxury Connect, Oct. 25-26, before Inman Connect Las Vegas kicks off, to hear from Ryan Serhant, Kofi Nartey, Tami Pardee, Mauricio Umansky, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and other superstars in luxury real estate

What’s on the agenda?

  • Learn lessons from outside real estate on how to reach ultra-high-net-worth clients
  • Discover the new behaviors of luxury buyers
  • Find out how to manage the expectations of your sellers

And so much more. You can explore the agenda in detail here

In addition to that, we’ll be presenting the Inman Golden I Club awards recognizing the top luxury agents and brokers, the most innovative luxury home and new development marketing campaigns, top deals, and other outstanding achievements in the luxury real estate market. Nominations close Aug. 20. 

You’ll have plenty of opportunities to network and brainstorm with the best deal makers of our industry at the networking breakfasts, lunch roundtables, afternoon breakout sessions, and a cocktail reception. 

Reserve your spot before the prices go up on Aug. 1. Don’t wait, seats are limited!

Inman Connect
