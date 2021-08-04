Luxury agents and brokers have it tough. They are constantly managing the expectations of savvy sellers and demanding buyers, and the increasing competition has only made it harder to consistently grow. 

 To succeed, find new inventory, meet the demands of the new wave of luxury buyers, and understand the evolving needs, luxury agents and brokers are upping their game.

They are exploring new marketing strategies, creating new allegiances, finding innovative ways to connect with high-net-worth individuals and having tricky conversations all around. 

 The Luxury Connect agenda connects all the dots that’ll ultimately define and drive success for the newcomers and experienced professionals in today’s real estate market. Here’s a glimpse of what we’ll discuss: 

  • Luxury consumers are moving at record speeds, and their demands have changed significantly. Will this trend continue into 2022, and how can you prepare for that market shift?
  • How do you navigate tricky conversations with sellers so that they set the right price for their home, and then continue to manage their expectations throughout the entire transaction?
  • What should your growth strategy be? Should you be joining a team, a boutique brokerage, or a big brand to succeed? What business model is right for you?

And those are just three of the sessions during our one-and-a-half-day event. There will be many more interviews, panels and discussions that’ll put you in front of the most successful real estate professionals in today’s market. And you will have the opportunity to learn from them, collaborate with them, and leave with insights that’ll change your career.  

Join us, Oct. 25-26, at the Aria, Las Vegas, for Inman Luxury Connect.  

Inman Connect | luxury
