Following through on his pledge to sell all his “earthly possessions,” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has found a buyer for the last property remaining in his real estate portfolio — a 10-bedroom, 16,000-square-foot home located in San Francisco’s Hillsborough neighborhood — according to a report from the New York Post.

Musk first bought the property in 2017 for $23.3 million, and put the home on the market for $35 million in 2020, without any listing agent. However, in September 2021, Musk took the property off the market until it went back on the market on October 11 for $31.99 million, this time with agent representation from Mary and Brent Gullixson of Compass.

The property went under contract on Saturday, but is pending a contingent offer. The details of the contingency are not known.

Views of the San Francisco Bay and city skyline, a library with leather walls and a fireplace, a hydraulic lift wall that can disappear to combine the dining and music rooms, and 20-foot tall ceilings are some of the home’s more outstanding features. The vast estate sits on roughly 47 acres of land.

Musk’s initially unsuccessful stint on the market with the property may have been a result of his failing to work with a listing agent. According to one insider the New York Post spoke with, interested potential buyers had trouble getting in touch with Musk in order to discuss the property.

If the deal goes through, Musk will have completed his oath stated publicly via Twitter in May 2020 to sell “almost all physical possessions” and “own no house.”

The sale follows Musk’s announcement in October that he would be moving the Tesla headquarters from California to Texas.

Musk has sold roughly $100 million in real estate assets across his portfolio.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We're talking Zillow impact, how to stay ahead, and more at today's Connect Now. Watch live + replays.WATCH VIRTUALLY×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription