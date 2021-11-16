Following through on his pledge to sell all his “earthly possessions,” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has found a buyer for the last property remaining in his real estate portfolio — a 10-bedroom, 16,000-square-foot home located in San Francisco’s Hillsborough neighborhood — according to a report from the New York Post.

Musk first bought the property in 2017 for $23.3 million, and put the home on the market for $35 million in 2020, without any listing agent. However, in September 2021, Musk took the property off the market until it went back on the market on October 11 for $31.99 million, this time with agent representation from Mary and Brent Gullixson of Compass.

The property went under contract on Saturday, but is pending a contingent offer. The details of the contingency are not known.

Views of the San Francisco Bay and city skyline, a library with leather walls and a fireplace, a hydraulic lift wall that can disappear to combine the dining and music rooms, and 20-foot tall ceilings are some of the home’s more outstanding features. The vast estate sits on roughly 47 acres of land.

This is the second time Musk has put the home on the market | realtor.com The home is now under contract, pending a contingent offer | realtor.com One of the home's outstanding features is its 20-foot tall ceilings | realtor.com The home includes a library with leather walls and a fireplace | realtor.com

Musk’s initially unsuccessful stint on the market with the property may have been a result of his failing to work with a listing agent. According to one insider the New York Post spoke with, interested potential buyers had trouble getting in touch with Musk in order to discuss the property.

If the deal goes through, Musk will have completed his oath stated publicly via Twitter in May 2020 to sell “almost all physical possessions” and “own no house.”

The sale follows Musk’s announcement in October that he would be moving the Tesla headquarters from California to Texas.

Musk has sold roughly $100 million in real estate assets across his portfolio.

Email Lillian Dickerson