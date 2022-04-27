This April, one of Inman’s most popular recurring theme months returns: Back to Basics. All month, real estate professionals from across the country share what’s working for them, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally and professionally to drive growth in 2022. It’s always smart to go Back to Basics with Inman.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

It seems that everyone is thinking about teams these days — starting one, joining one or running one. To hear people talk, you’d think there was something magical about the structure of a team or the concept itself. However, all teams are not created equal, and not all teams are equally successful.

As we wind down Back to Basics Month and gear up for Teams, we want to know: What’s the biggest mistake teams are making right now? What’s hampering their growth and effectiveness? Have you been part of a dysfunctional team yourself? What did you learn from the experience? Let us know below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.