Lone Wolf’s New Forms Editor for its zipForms edition of Transactions is an updated digital real estate offer creation and management experience.

Platforms: Browser; mobile responsive

Ideal for: Brokerages, teams and users of Lone Wolf Transactions

Top selling points:

Workspace experience

Entirely new user interface design

Auto forms suggestions

Clause creator and editor

Authentisign integration

Top concern:

Brokerages and teams looking for a stand-alone solution for document authoring may want to consider a product not so entwined with its parent company’s existing systems.

What you should know

Lone Wolf’s new forms editor for its zipForms edition of Transactions is a sleek, modernized method for quickly authoring and executing all the documents required to keep a deal moving from contract to close. It leverages automated document selection to speed the creation of common transaction packages, auto-populates data, allows for easy clause creation and editing and includes tools for marking up forms. It also fully integrates with Authentisign.

Customers of Lone Wolf, or those considering switching to the enterprise-level technology provider, will be happy to see in this major overhaul all kinds of functionality to make it easier to manage transactions. But, it’s what lies beneath digital forms software that makes this category of proptech a must-have for any brokerage wanting to in any way appear customer-focused.

This new approach by Lone Wolf is one such worthwhile example.

If one was to strip away all the surface-level bells and whistles of this software, or from other good industry examples, you would find that its true intent is to shrink the time it takes to do business. This is why these tools are important.

The longer a deal takes to get done, the greater the risk of something going wrong. The risk increases when deal data accumulates in unrelated channels, such as email inboxes, text messages or phone call notes scribbled on Post-Its.



Lone Wolf’s new forms editor addresses these challenges by collecting every deal-engagement point into a single interface, called the Workspace. Click the Parties menu to see and contact essential deal stakeholders, review and confirm suggested documents in the Forms tab, verify the Listing information, Offer points and use the Clauses menu to add and edit existing clauses or to create new ones.

Each selection populates its content in the Workspace alongside the offer form. It’s a sharp, less-is-more look and feel that ensures the user is consistently active in the document. It’s tantamount to a chef assembling every ingredient in small bowls before starting the recipe, the type of organization you think only exists in Pinterest recipe photos.

The Workspace panel can function as an offer abstract, too, summarizing deal points, dates and party data.

Related documents and disclosures, such as flood maps and inspections, can be easily uploaded into the editor to accompany an offer, as can images and random addenda.

Lone Wolf will soon release another revamp of Authentisign, too, and it will function seamlessly alongside the new form editor to prepare offers for signature. I was told its user interface will reflect the tight, spartan design approach of the editor.

This is a big deal for a company that’s been as busy as Lone Wolf has been of late. Its acquisition spree has resulted in a lot of ducks needing to be put into a lot of rows, so major overhauls of existing products are no simple development effort.

So far, so good.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.