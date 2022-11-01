Now is the perfect time to plan an event to thank your clients, showcase your business and attract potential buyers. With a little creativity and planning, you can throw an event that’ll rival your competitors without breaking the bank, author and coach Darryl Davis writes.

With fall in full swing, now is the perfect time to plan an event to thank your clients, showcase your business, and attract potential buyers. But if you’re working with a tight budget, don’t worry!

With a little creativity and planning, you can throw a real estate event that will rival any of your competitors without breaking the bank.

Here are 10 tips to get you started

1. Get creative with your venue

Just because you’re working with a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to skimp on the location of your event. Whether you use your local community center or a nearby park or partner with a local restaurant, there are plenty of unique, out-of-the-box places where you can host your event.

2. Advertise for free

Take advantage of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to promote your event. Create eye-catching flyers, and post them around town. And don’t forget to add the event to your company’s website and email blast list!

3. Keep it casual

You don’t need to go all out with things like catered food and live entertainment to throw a successful event. Instead, provide light refreshments and keep things simple so potential buyers will feel comfortable attending.

4. Make it interactive

Engage past and potential clients by making your event interactive. Set up fun activities, like photo booths or DYI home decor stations, that attendees can enjoy. Kids will enjoy a “design your dream home” or coloring contest.

5. Give away door prizes

Who doesn’t love getting something for free? Door prizes are a great way to add excitement to your event and encourage people to stick around until the end. Offer prizes like gift cards or home improvement store coupons that attendees can use toward their own home projects. You can partner with vendors such as mortgage professionals to help bankroll the prizes.

6. Utilize technology

There’s no need to spend money on expensive print advertisements when you can use technology to promote your event for free! Create a Facebook event page, and send out invitations via email or text message using mass texting services like Texting Base. You can livestream to your social media to share the event with others while it happens.

7. Partner with other local businesses

Forming partnerships with other local businesses is a great way to cross-promote your event while keeping costs low.

For example, if you’re holding your event near a popular restaurant, see if the owner would be interested in providing catering discounts or gift certificates for door prizes in exchange for free advertising at your event.

8. Think outside the box

Be creative in finding ways to save money on your real estate event budget. For example, instead of hiring professional photographers to take pictures of your listings, ask someone in your office who’s good with a camera to do it for free. Another option is encouraging clients to take pictures and share them on the Facebook event page.

9. Make it festive!

With the holidays right around the corner, there are plenty of festive, budget-friendly decorating ideas to create a fun vibe at your event, and this can be done inexpensively!

For example, autumn-themed flowers and décor or Christmas garlands and decorations can add that extra flair to your event.

10. Have fun!

Remember that hosting a real estate event is supposed to be fun! Relax, enjoy yourself, and don’t sweat the small stuff. Your attendees will quickly pick up on your positive energy and have more fun as a result!

Use these tips to help you throw a successful and inexpensive real estate event any time of year. The focus is on community — on people — on connection. Come from a place of service, not sales. When you do, you’ll create a positive experience regardless of the size of your budget.

Darryl Davis is a speaker, coach, and the bestselling author of How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate, as well as the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.