Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This is the time of year when we’re feeling grateful for the folks who make our businesses possible. From the freelancers who help us out in a pinch to the clients and referral partners who pay the bills, November is the perfect time to express appreciation.

That’s why we want to know: How are you showing gratitude this year? Are you sending handwritten notes to your sphere of influence? Delivering pies or gifts? Are you holding an event for your clients or your entire sphere of influence? Are you remembering your colleagues as well? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.