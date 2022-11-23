New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Everyone’s talking about the challenges of the current market. One of the best ways to handle those challenges, they say, is to pursue additional training. But what training has the power to stand up to the moment and give agents the tools they need to flourish both now and in the years ahead?

Should agents be setting their sights on a broker’s license? Should brokers be looking to expand the training options they offer to their agents? Should everyone be signing up for coaching, pursuing new niches, certifications or designations? What we really want to know is: What’s the critical training agents need right now?

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.