How can you write the most effective call to action, the one that will convert more lookers into leads? Author and coach Darryl Davis offers 10 tips for writing CTAs that’ll get consumers to take action.

Picture this: You’ve been lining up all the “stars” for a great website, email, marketing campaign or all of the above. You want everything to spotlight that you are the agent to call in your market, a resource people can count on, and a trusted professional who is ready, willing and eager to help! Now, all you need is the perfect call-to-action (CTA) to start converting lookers to leads. Those magic words that get people to take action.

10 tips for crafting compelling CTAs

Ready to have some fun with it? Let’s talk about 10 tips for crafting your CTAs that will help you convert and start customer relationships that you can cultivate for life.

Be specific: Don’t just use generic language like “click here” or “learn more.” Instead, be specific about what action you want your potential buyers to take. For example, “Unlock Your Dream Home: Schedule a Viewing Today!” or “Ready to Make a Move? Request a Free Consultation Now!”

Address objections: Address any objections your potential buyers or sellers may have in your CTA. For example, if you know that some people may be coming from out of town or unable to meet in person, you could say something like, “Schedule an appointment in person or virtually! We make it easy to get answers!”

Use social proof: Including social proof in your CTA can be very effective. For example, you could say, “Join the Happy Homeowner Club: See What Our Clients Have to Say,” or “Get Ready to Find Your Dream Home: Hundreds Have Done it with Us!”

Offer incentives: Offering incentives can be a great way to encourage potential buyers to take action. For example, you could offer a free consultation, a discount on closing costs or a free home warranty.

Create a sense of exclusivity : People love feeling like they’re part of an exclusive group. Consider using language like “Join our VIP list” or “Be the First to Know: Join Our Inner Circle and Get Insider Info” to create a sense of exclusivity around your CTA.

Use humor: Injecting some humor into your CTA can make it more memorable and shareable. For example, you could say something like, “Don’t make us beg; schedule a viewing now!” or “Don’t be shy; hit that button, and let’s get this party started!”

Use emojis: Emojis are a fun and playful way to add some personality to your CTA. For example, you could use a house emoji 🏠 next to your “Schedule a viewing” button or a money bag emoji 💰 next to your “Request a free consultation” button.

Use pop-culture references: Including a pop-culture reference in your CTA can make it more relatable and engaging. For example, you could say something like, “If you like it, then you should put an offer on it” (a reference to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” song).

Use creative language: Don’t be afraid to get creative with your language. For example, instead of “Schedule a viewing,” you could say, “Step inside your dream home,” or instead of “Submit a lead form,” you could say, “Let’s get this real estate train moving!”

Incorporate multimedia: Including multimedia, such as a video or a GIF, can make your CTA more eye-catching and engaging. For example, you could include a GIF of someone doing a happy dance next to your “Submit a lead form” button.

Make sure whatever you do, your calls-to-action, and all your marketing reflects who you are and what you are about, and have some fun with them. Marketing is all about testing and trying out new ideas and seeing what kind of response you get.

Darryl Davis is a speaker, coach, and the bestselling author of How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate, as well as the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.