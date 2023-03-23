Dating to the late 1700s, the estate known as Kirkwood Farm features five historic farmhouses, two barns and a springhouse.

A 200-acre estate located 20 miles outside of Philadelphia and owned by Rockefeller family descendants has sold for $24 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The property was listed for $29.9 million in 2022, Compass listing agent Lavinia Smerconish told The WSJ. Dating to the late 1700s, the estate known as Kirkwood Farm features five historic farmhouses varying in size between 1,750 to 2,900 square feet. The property also includes two barns and a springhouse.

Sellers of the estate include William Rockefeller Jr.’s grandson Roy Jackson and his children, according to property records. William Rockefeller Jr. helped create the Standard Oil Co. with his brother John D. Rockefeller. The property has been in the family for generations, and this marks the first time it has been on the market in over 90 years, according to the listing description.

In the last few years, the land was used by a hunting club and a number of the residences were rented out, Smerconish told The WSJ.

The buyer was not immediately identified but does not intend to develop the property, according to the buyer’s agent Kim Whetzel, of Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, who co-represented the buyer with Ellen Hass, also of Kurfiss Sotheby’s.

The property also features expansive pastures, hillsides, a perimeter of centennial trees and the Yarnell Run stream. The residences date to the 18th and 19th centuries, according to Smerconish, some of which are made of fieldstone.

The median sale price of a home in Chester County, where the farm is located, was $446,000 in February, down 0.89 percent year over year, according to Redfin.

