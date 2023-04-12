There’s so much noise out there on how to navigate a challenging market. This April, let Inman help you cut through the clutter to make smart business decisions in real time. All month long, we’re taking it Back to Basics and finding out how real estate pros are evolving their systems and investing personally and professionally to drive growth.

A polished presentation and a solid elevator pitch are both key to lead generation, nurturing and conversion. After all, you need to have a few well-developed ways to answer the questions that sellers and buyers ask most.

It’s not about sounding like you’re reciting a canned speech. It’s about having the information on the tip of your tongue and delivering it in a way that sounds natural — even if you’ve spent hours role-playing and rehearsing it.

via GIPHY

Maybe you’ve got a collection of tried-and-true responses that you’ve used over the years, but this week we’re asking: What’s the one “script” you find yourself using most today? Is it about interest rates? Affordability? Availability? Is it why now is a great time to buy or is it a perfectly concise answer to the rent vs. buy question? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.