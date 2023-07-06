In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Broker Spotlight: Filippo Incorvaia

Name: Filippo Incorvaia

Title: Broker and CEO

Experience: 10 years

Location: Miami, Florida

Brokerage name: FI Real Estate

Team size: 15

Transaction sides: More than 500 in 10 years

Sales volume: $100 million in the last three years

1. How did you get your start in real estate?

I had exposure to real estate early on. My family owned department stores — and the associated real estate — in Venezuela after they relocated from Italy. I saw the value in both owning the asset, gaining equity and running a successful business to generate additional revenue.

Thus, I’ve always believed in the notion that “All roads lead to real estate!” I was fortunate to see the immense potential for personal and professional growth in a dynamic industry from a young age while I hustled at the stores and gained exposure to multiple areas of the business.

Real estate is a business of timing and, after spending my post-college years in New York, I knew that Miami would come of age. I decided to relocate for all the reasons people continue to call Florida home and was lucky to entrench myself in the Magic City before it became the global mecca of culture, business and quality of life that it is today.

2. How did you choose your current brokerage?

Following an enriching nine years with Douglas Elliman, I reached a pivotal juncture in my career. In branching off, I followed my dream to create a thriving ecosystem of like-minded team members that could touch multiple areas of real estate with a rare dedication and talent.

I wanted to bring together a core group of professionals with diverse backgrounds who could provide a high-touch service. It was challenging to make the jump having had such a wonderful start at Douglas Elliman, but I had a vision and commitment to be independent that I couldn’t ignore.

3. What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

It seems many people forget the extent to which this is a “people business” at the end of the day. The best brokers love people and never shy away from face-to-face interactions and networking. Younger generations are increasingly less prone to these types of personal services but for those who love it, there is immense potential to be wildly successful.

4. What’s your top prediction for 2023?

Nationally, lack of inventory will keep the housing market in a holding pattern. I predict that demand for commercial properties and income-producing properties in South Florida will remain robust, even in the face of high interest rates.

Additionally, the residential market will be experiencing an upward trend in new construction prices, as buyers increasingly favor newer properties with ready-to-move-in features and modern amenities.

5. What makes a good leader?

Exceptional communication skills. The ability to convey information clearly promotes comprehension, cultivates trust and unites the team toward common objectives.

A leader exhibits empathy, actively engages in listening and appreciates diverse viewpoints. They inspire and drive their team by exemplifying a compelling vision, unwavering passion and leading by example.

A leader fosters a positive and inclusive work environment, encourages collaboration and empowers team members to maximize their capabilities in order to be the best they can be.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.