The housing market has seen more than its fair share of ups and downs in recent years, with 2023 leading the pack. With the current low inventory across the nation, getting listing leads and winning the hearts and minds of sellers is more important than ever. The other, and possibly bigger, question is, can you find these leads on a budget? That’s what I wanted to share with you — to help make your 2024 a little less expensive and a little more navigable.

If you’re doing the “traditional” things like social media, mailings and networking — kudos to you. Now let’s dive into seven things that might be a little out of the box, but are definitely worth your time and attention to help you build your brand.

1. SEO

For many agents, this can feel like learning to speak a whole new language, but search engine optimization (SEO) is the practice of optimizing your website to increase its visibility and ranking on search engine results pages.

Focusing on local keywords means targeting specific search terms that are relevant to your local area and the real estate industry, and when you incorporate these keywords strategically throughout your website’s content, meta tags, headings and URLs, you can increase the chances of your website appearing in local search results.

Learning about SEO techniques and implementing them yourself can be a cost-effective option, as there are numerous online resources, tutorials and guides available.

2. Online directories

Online directories provide a platform for businesses to showcase their information, services and contact details. Google My Business is one of the most important online directories, as it directly impacts your business’s visibility on Google Search and Google Maps.

Being listed in multiple directories increases your online presence and improves the chances of potential customers finding your business. Ensure that your listing includes accurate and up-to-date information, such as your business name, address, phone number, website URL and business hours.

You can also add photos, respond to customer reviews, and share updates or offers through the platform. Directories add another layer of “findability” and credibility to your brand.

3. Homebuyer, seller guides

Creating informative and valuable content such as homebuyer, seller and moving guides is a powerful marketing strategy. By offering free downloadable guides, you position yourself as a knowledgeable resource in the real estate industry and provide valuable information to potential clients.

To create these guides, consider the needs and pain points of your target audience. For homebuyers, you could include information on the homebuying process, financing options, tips for house hunting and negotiating strategies.

For homesellers, focus on topics like preparing a home for sale, pricing strategies, staging tips and marketing tactics. Ensure the content is well-written, visually appealing and easy to understand. Feature them prominently on your website, create dedicated landing pages for each guide, and offer them as downloadable content in exchange for visitors’ contact information.

4. Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories provide a dynamic and engaging way to connect with your audience on social media. You can utilize this feature to give your followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into your real estate business.

Showcasing the process of preparing a property for sale, staging techniques or renovations can create excitement and intrigue among your audience. Capture appealing photos or short videos of the properties, and share them as part of your story. You can add engaging captions, location tags and relevant hashtags to increase visibility.

Instagram Stories have features like stickers, polls and question boxes that allow you to interact with your audience and gather feedback or inquiries about the properties.

5. Guest blogging

Guest blogging involves writing articles or blog posts for other websites or publications within your local community. This strategy allows you to reach a broader audience and position yourself as an expert in the real estate industry. When writing guest posts, ensure that the content is informative, well-researched and relevant to the audience of the publication.

You can share tips for homebuying or selling, discuss market trends, provide insights into local neighborhoods or offer advice on real estate investments. Include a brief author bio at the end of the post with a link to your website or contact information, allowing readers to learn more about you and potentially reach out for your services.

6. QR codes

QR codes are a type of barcode that can be scanned using a smartphone camera or QR code reader app. They provide a quick and convenient way for people to access digital content or information. By incorporating QR codes into your physical marketing materials, you can bridge the gap between offline and online marketing efforts.

To utilize QR codes effectively, place them on materials such as business cards, flyers, brochures, yard signs, property signage or even on your car. When scanned, the QR code should direct users to relevant content, such as specific property listings, your website or a landing page with more information about your services. QR codes offer convenience and instant access to information, making it easier for potential clients to engage with your real estate business.

7. Pinterest boards

Create boards: Start by creating Pinterest boards that align with your target audience’s interests. Consider themes like “Home Decor Inspiration,” “Renovation Ideas,” “Local Attractions and Events” or specific neighborhood or city guides.

The key is to curate visually appealing and engaging content that appeals to your audience’s desires and aspirations. Engage with the community: Pinterest is a social platform, so actively engage with other users by liking, commenting or re-pinning their content.

Follow other accounts and boards relevant to your niche or local area. By engaging with the community, you can increase your visibility, build relationships and attract followers who may be interested in your real estate services.

Oh, and before you think Pinterest doesn’t have the same “juice” as most social media, remember that Pinterest content is well-ranked in search engines and can help you create easy and authoritative backlinks for your site making it easier for clients and potential clients to find you.

In the wild and ever-changing industry that we are in, it’s vital to hone your marketing prowess and captivate those potential clients with out-of-the-box thinking. With a delightful blend of digital wizardry and good old-fashioned offline charm, you can skyrocket your visibility, position yourself as a true expert, and forge deep connections with your sphere and farm.

Give it all a try as we head into a new year. More ways to be seen is a great way to kick-start your marketing.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.