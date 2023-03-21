Find out how to get over your fears and show up as your authentic self on social media so that you can make more connections.

Emotional insecurities can not only cripple forward progress but also find us convincing ourselves that we aren’t worthy of growth or any of the success we have had.

“I don’t like the way I sound on camera.”

“What if I say, “um,” too much?”

“I feel like I don’t know what to say when the camera turns on, so I end up rambling.”

It could be more than that. Maybe you have received a nasty comment on a post, someone has picked out a physical flaw of yours, and then suddenly you see it everywhere or notice it that much more.

It can be crippling.

But if you have read Grit by Angela Duckworth, you will know she says, “Take the good with the bad, and the bad with as much grace as you can.” That sentiment rings true with your social presence as well.

So, how do you overcome these insecurities to show up the way your people need?

Take feedback less personally than you do

The hard reality of our world is that there will always be haters. There will always be “internet” or “social media trollers” who have nothing better to do than show up and make you feel insecure about presenting yourself the way you have.

It is also normal to care about what others think about us, but not to the point that it hinders us. Negative self-talk is one of the biggest reasons we take things personally (like the examples earlier in the article). Still, when you couple this with stress, anxiety, or perfectionism for many people, the combination is not good.

With all the above, how do we focus on taking things less personally than we do?

A couple of suggestions would make it easier for you to face the challenge and show up anyway.

Practice mindfulness

Things like the Calm app, or an array of podcasts like “The Science of Happiness” or “Ten Percent Happier” with Dan Harris can boost your ability to find stillness and remain present.

Give yourself credit for what you are great at

We all have strengths and weaknesses, but focusing on your strengths when you decide to show up on social media will help you feel more confident in the content and less frustrated by the negative (if there is any) you receive.

Journal your thoughts daily

Create a list of all your accomplishments when you get a great email from a client or a text. When you close a deal, and there are a bunch of wins, or you get a great message, it is affirming and can release serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins. Let those carry you through until it is time for you to show up again!

Remember that others are likely experiencing the same things

The beauty of Instagram, among other social platforms, is the opportunity created to connect.

Showing up with coffee in hand with kids running around in the background doesn’t have to be an “I’m sorry” moment, and instead can be a “Thank you for your patience!”

These moments that happen throughout our day, good, busy, stressful, bad, happy, etc., are opportunities for others to see themselves in your shoes. The more we can create the feeling of “me too!” between someone who consumes your content and you, the better we can open the door for conversation. Connection leads to conversation, which then creates the opportunity for conversion.

Don’t think of sharing these moments as bad things. They are relatable things.

The responsibility of showing up will only continue to grow, and the elephant on your shoulder telling you to figure Instagram out will not go away.

When you stop and feel insecure, remember that nobody likely thinks of them but you. Lean on the tools above to help you show up anyway.

Michelle Berman Mikel is a nationally sought-after Instagram Content Development coach, speaker, Owner of Berman Media PD and Creator of the Instagram Power Method Program. You can connect with her on Instagram and LinkedIn.