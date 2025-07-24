As a broker, Thomas Mallette writes, it’s up to you to walk the walk with your agents, providing the mentorship and guidance they need to succeed.

Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Many new agents hit a wall within their first year, often questioning whether they’re cut out for the business. But I’ve seen firsthand how consistent support and strong leadership from a brokerage can transform a struggling agent into a top producer.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR JULY

One of our agents, who was ready to walk away in December, is now among our top producers. Her journey raised a critical question for me: How do we help agents navigate uncertainty, stay aligned with their vision and unlock their full potential, instead of giving up too soon?

We all know success isn’t about magic; it’s about discipline, grit and, perhaps most importantly, a supportive environment. Over many years of coaching and mentoring agents, I’ve learned that cultivating resilient, highly producing agents requires a strong foundation built on a few essential pillars.

Support beyond the basics

For new agents, the brokerage isn’t just a workplace; it’s their lifeline. Trying to build a real estate career alone, especially from home, is rarely sustainable. Without daily exposure to experienced peers, real-time feedback and a collaborative environment, agents can quickly feel isolated, unsupported and overwhelmed. The energy, accountability and shared learning that come from being in a professional setting are hard to replicate remotely.

At our brokerage, we don’t just hand out tools; we teach agents how to master them with intention and confidence. From the start, onboarding training focuses on addressing immediate needs and achieving quick wins, empowering them to handle early opportunities with confidence.

This quickly evolves into deeper learning focused on building a sustainable business through lead generation, client management and long-term planning. The continuous, structured support bridges knowledge gaps for both new and experienced agents, providing a seamless transition for all.

Culture isn’t just a buzzword, it’s the foundation of agent resilience and success. We foster an environment where agents, although technically competitors, are eager to help one another.

Our sales meetings go beyond numbers, they’re platforms for sharing best practices, discussing market trends and reinforcing a collective “we’re in this together” mindset. Consistent, meaningful updates keep everyone informed, connected and motivated.

Good habits are the non-negotiables for success

Brokerage support lays the groundwork, but it’s the daily habits agents build that ultimately drive long-term success.

Top agents treat their business like a job: they show up daily, manage their time effectively and stick to structured routines like time blocking. They stay committed, even when immediate results aren’t noticeable.

Success starts with consistent action. Contacts lead to conversations, conversations lead to appointments, and appointments lead to closings. I encourage agents to learn to accept “no” as part of the process, understanding that it often takes multiple contacts to secure a single appointment. Building relationships and handling objections is crucial, as today’s “no” can become tomorrow’s referral.

While an online presence matters, real estate is still, and always will be, a relationship business. In the case of my agent who almost quit in year one, I reminded her, “Don’t hide behind a screen. Get out, meet people and be an active, present part of the community.”

Navigating the market and leveraging technology

Today’s market has shifted; it demands adaptability and innovative use of resources. Agents must be equipped to educate clients with timely, accurate data. Understanding local trends, inventory levels and average days on the market empowers agents to manage expectations and build trust rather than just selling properties.

Leverage technology to your advantage. AI tools can streamline tasks like writing listing descriptions, generating social media content, and quickly reviewing lengthy documents. This frees up valuable agent time for high-value activities, such as client communication and networking. AI isn’t replacing agents; it’s elevating their business, making their work more efficient, strategic and client-focused.

Strength through financial resilience

Financial preparedness is critical, especially during the ramp-up phase when income can be unpredictable. Learning sound financial management and building reserves allows agents to weather lean periods, focusing on growth rather than surrendering to economic pressure. This stability allows them to make strategic decisions, invest in their business and weather inevitable market fluctuations.

The journey from aspiring agent to thriving professional can be challenging, often marked by doubts and rejections. But with consistent brokerage support, a commitment to daily habits and the willingness to leverage technology, agents can not only avoid the brink of quitting but also achieve the breakthrough success they initially envisioned.

As brokerage leaders, our role is to light the path and walk it with them, every step of the way. Supporting our agents isn’t optional; it’s essential.