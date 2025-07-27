If you want different results, Jimmy Burgess writes, start doing different things. Stop doing what used to work, and start doing what works now.

We’ve all heard it: Consistency is the key to success in real estate. But consistency only works if you’re doing the right things. Too many agents are stuck in routines that worked a few years ago but no longer move the needle. And in today’s market, continuing to do what doesn’t work isn’t just inefficient; it’s costing you listings, clients and income.

If you’re serious about growth, it’s time to stop doing what’s comfortable and start doing what’s effective. Here are seven outdated practices agents need to stop doing and what to replace them with right now.

1. Stop sending the same old newsletter

That monthly email with market stats, seasonal home tips and generic headlines? Most people stopped reading those years ago. If your open rates are declining, take note and make a change. Not only could your newsletter be ineffective, but it could also be creating a subconscious apathy for any messaging you put out.

Do this instead: Send a Deal of the Week

This is a strategy originally developed by Sharran Srivatsaa that is an effective way to provide value and boost reengagement with your database. Here are a few details on how to prepare an effective deal of the week email.

The subject line should always be [Your City] Deal of the Week.

Highlight one compelling listing each week. The best opportunity you have seen in your market.

Keep the format clean, concise and curiosity-driven.

Don’t include the address or photos. Instead, create intrigue: “I searched the entire MLS this week, and this one stood out…”

Add three to five bullet points on why it’s a standout.

Close with: “Reply to this email if you’d like photos and details.”

The following is an example of a deal of the week from Joey Caz. This email led to a response from a prospect who had not responded to calls and emails previously. The power of the deal of the week emails is their ability to reengage with your database by providing information people looking for opportunities will appreciate.

Consistency + value = engagement.

2. Stop posting filler content the algorithm hates

Holiday graphics like “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!” posts and uninspired content won’t just get ignored; their lack of engagement could actually hurt your standing with the algorithm.

Do this instead: Post shareable, comment-worthy content

Focus on local insights, quick stories or the lifestyle of your area.

Use carousel posts or short-form videos to increase engagement.

Aim for posts that people save, share or reply to — that’s what trains the algorithm to prioritize your content.

This is an example of sharing content showcasing the local lifestyle of the area he sells in by Colby Anderson. His mix of local lifestyle content and real estate content leads to engagement on his social feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colby Anderson | 30A Real Estate (@colbyanderson_30arealestate)

Remember: It’s better to post less but post well.

3. Stop ‘just checking in’

Sending a vague text or email saying “Just checking in” adds no value. It puts the burden on the recipient to figure out what to say or worse, how to uncomfortably ignore it.

Do this instead: Make it personal and purposeful

Reference a shared memory or inside joke.

Share an article related to their work or interests.

Reconnect with a message like, “I saw this, and it reminded me of the time we…”

A relevant reason to connect always beats a generic one.

4. Stop sending generic ‘just listed’ and ‘just sold’ postcards

Spraying a neighborhood with templated postcards isn’t the differentiator it used to be.

Do this instead: Tell the story behind a sale

What challenge did the seller face?

How did you help them overcome it?

What was the outcome?

Turn it into a letter. Better yet, make it a social media carousel or a video. When you share stories about your process or how you helped people, they lead to opportunities for your business because people can see themselves working with you. They imagine you solving their problem.

This is an example from Noah Escobar of telling the story of a sale instead of just the typical just sold letter:

This is an example of telling the story of a sale via an Instagram Reel by Lynley Ciorobea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynley Ciorobea | Miami FL Realtor (@lynleyresidential)

5. Stop hanging out with the same people all the time

If your circle hasn’t changed, odds are your business hasn’t either.

Do this instead: Expand your network with intention

Join a new mastermind or networking group.

Attend conferences or community events outside your usual circle.

Follow and engage with agents, coaches or entrepreneurs who think bigger than you.

Your next breakthrough often comes from your next connection.

6. Stop spending all day in the office

Yes, structure matters. But no, your desk isn’t where the business happens.

Do this instead: Work where the people are

Host open houses and make the houses your “office” for the day.

Work out of a coffee shop or cafe where conversations can happen.

Go live on social media from a local event or listing.

Spend time in the neighborhoods you want to dominate, whether taking afternoon walks or previewing all the active listings on the market in your targeted neighborhood.

Being seen creates conversations. Conversations create contracts.

7. Stop clinging to routines that no longer work

Routine is only valuable when it drives results. If your morning prospecting time isn’t yielding buyer or listing opportunities, it’s time to rework the plan.

Do this instead: Audit and adapt

Are you buying leads because you always have? Do they even still work?

Are you calling at the same time every day because it’s productive or because it’s familiar?

Are you taking the same route to work, meeting the same people, doing the same things and wondering why you’re stuck?

Change your inputs, and your results will follow.

Don’t confuse activity with progress

Consistency is only powerful when it’s aligned with what works today. If something isn’t generating conversations, appointments or offers, it’s time to pivot.

If you want different results, start doing different things. Stop doing what used to work. Start doing what actually works now. Let your results be the proof.